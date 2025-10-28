OceanPal Inc. Announces Resignation of Ernst & Young as Auditor

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from OceanPal Inc ( (OP) ).

On October 28, 2025, OceanPal Inc. announced the resignation of Ernst & Young (Hellas) as its independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately. The audit reports from EY for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2024, and 2023 were unqualified, and there were no disagreements or reportable events with EY during their tenure. OceanPal plans to engage a new accounting firm soon, which could impact its financial reporting and investor confidence.

Spark’s Take on OP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OP is a Neutral.

OceanPal Inc’s stock score is low primarily due to significant financial challenges, including negative profitability and cash flow issues. The stable debt-free balance sheet is a positive, but technical indicators and valuation metrics provide little support for upward momentum.

More about OceanPal Inc

OceanPal Inc. operates in the maritime industry, focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. The company is based in Athens, Greece, and is involved in the shipping sector, providing services related to the movement of commodities across global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,288

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.2M

