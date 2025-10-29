OceanFirst Financial Closes $185M Subordinated Notes Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 27, 2025, OceanFirst Financial Corp. announced the pricing of a public offering of $185 million in subordinated notes due 2035, with a fixed-to-floating interest rate structure. The offering, which closed on October 29, 2025, is expected to generate net proceeds of approximately $181.9 million, which the company plans to use to repay existing debt, support growth initiatives at its subsidiaries, and for general corporate purposes. This strategic financial move is intended to strengthen the company’s capital structure and support its expansion efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (OCFC) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oceanfirst Financial stock, see the OCFC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on OCFC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OCFC is a Outperform.

Oceanfirst Financial’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial foundation with strong technical indicators and reasonable valuation. Positive earnings call highlights, including growth in net interest income and loan originations, support the score. However, challenges such as declining profitability margins and restructuring charges slightly temper the outlook.

More about Oceanfirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp, through its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank N.A., is a regional bank with a history dating back to 1902. It serves business and retail customers throughout New Jersey and major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia, offering commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey.

Average Trading Volume: 345,442

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.08B

