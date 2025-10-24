Oceaneering International Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Oceaneering International ( (OII) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Oceaneering International presented to its investors.

Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global technology company that provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions primarily to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, and manufacturing industries.

In its latest earnings report, Oceaneering International announced a strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with significant increases in revenue, operating income, and net income compared to the same period in 2024. The company also highlighted its successful contract wins and robust cash flow generation.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter of 2025 include a 9% increase in revenue to $743 million, a 21% rise in operating income to $86.5 million, and a 73% surge in net income to $71.3 million. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $111 million, reflecting a 13% increase. Oceaneering’s segments, including Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies, contributed positively to these results.

Oceaneering’s management expressed optimism about future growth opportunities, particularly in the Aerospace and Defense Technologies segment, while acknowledging potential seasonal fluctuations in its energy-focused businesses in early 2026. The company has set its full-year 2026 EBITDA guidance in the range of $390 million to $440 million, indicating a positive outlook for the coming year.

Overall, Oceaneering International’s strong third-quarter performance and strategic initiatives position the company well for continued growth, with management maintaining a cautiously optimistic view for 2026.

