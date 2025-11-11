Oceana Lithium Ltd. Announces AGM Addendum and Strategic Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Oceana Lithium Ltd. ( (AU:OCN) ) has provided an announcement.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. has announced an addendum to its 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting, including the postponement of the meeting to November 28, 2025. The addendum introduces new resolutions, such as the election of directors Michael Hood Wilson and Samuel Brooks, the issuance of Director Performance Rights, and a proposal to change the company’s name to ‘Oceana Metals Limited.’ These changes reflect the company’s strategic adjustments and could impact its governance and market identity.

More about Oceana Lithium Ltd.

Oceana Lithium Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of lithium resources. The company is engaged in identifying and developing lithium projects to meet the growing demand for lithium, which is a critical component in battery technology and renewable energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 293,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$28.3M

