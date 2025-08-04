Obsidian Energy to Sell Stake in InPlay Oil Corp. for $91.4 Million

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Obsidian Energy ( (TSE:OBE) ) has provided an announcement.

Obsidian Energy has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its common share position in InPlay Oil Corp. to Delek Group Ltd. for approximately $91.4 million. This transaction, expected to close in the first half of August 2025, will see Obsidian Energy divest its 32.70% stake in InPlay, allowing the company to monetize equity received from a previous asset disposition, thereby potentially impacting its financial position and strategic focus.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OBE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OBE is a Neutral.

Obsidian Energy’s overall stock score is weighed down by its financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and cash flow management, despite positive revenue growth and a strong balance sheet. Technical analysis further supports a cautious outlook with bearish indicators, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these aspects out of consideration, focusing attention on the existing financial and market data.

More about Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy is an intermediate-sized oil and gas producer with a well-balanced portfolio of high-quality assets, primarily located in the Peace River, Willesden Green, and Viking areas.

YTD Price Performance: -4.88%

Average Trading Volume: 369,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$566.8M

