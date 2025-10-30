Obsidian Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results and Increases Production Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Obsidian Energy ( (TSE:OBE) ).

Obsidian Energy announced its third-quarter 2025 results, highlighting a successful capital program in Peace River and the drilling of the first Belly River well in Crimson. The company reported an average production of 27,316 boe per day, generating $49.7 million in funds flow from operations. Obsidian increased its production guidance for the second half of 2025 to 27,800 – 28,300 boe/d due to strong development results. The company also initiated a pre-paid equity forward program to hedge its share-based incentive plan awards, and disposed of InPlay Oil Corp. shares for $91.4 million, which strengthened its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:OBE) stock is a Hold with a C$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Obsidian Energy stock, see the TSE:OBE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:OBE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:OBE is a Neutral.

Obsidian Energy’s overall stock score is weighed down by its financial challenges, particularly in terms of profitability and cash flow management, despite positive revenue growth and a strong balance sheet. Technical analysis further supports a cautious outlook with bearish indicators, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events leaves these aspects out of consideration, focusing attention on the existing financial and market data.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:OBE stock, click here.

More about Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company is primarily involved in the development of oil and gas resources in Canada, with a market focus on enhancing production and financial stability.

Average Trading Volume: 232,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$557.6M

Find detailed analytics on OBE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue