Objective Corporation Seeks ASX Quotation Expansion

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the application for quotation of 21,250 ordinary fully paid securities on July 11, 2024. This new announcement indicates the company’s move to extend its presence on the ASX, under the issuer code OCL. Shareholders and potential investors should note this significant development in the company’s financial journey.

