Objective Corporation Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

Objective Corporation Limited ( (AU:OCL) ) has provided an announcement.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced the issuance of 1,375 unquoted equity securities under its employee incentive scheme, which are not intended to be quoted on the ASX. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize and retain talent, potentially strengthening its operational capabilities and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:OCL) stock is a Hold with a A$13.75 price target.

More about Objective Corporation Limited

Objective Corporation Limited operates in the software industry, providing solutions that enhance business processes and information management. The company focuses on delivering products that improve productivity and governance for organizations across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 41,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.76B

