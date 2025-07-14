Objective Corporation Issues New Employee Incentive Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Objective Corporation Limited ( (AU:OCL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Objective Corporation Limited announced the issuance of 20,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options expiring on December 31, 2029, with an exercise price of $17.99. This issuance is part of an employee incentive scheme, reflecting the company’s strategy to motivate and retain talent, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

More about Objective Corporation Limited

Objective Corporation Limited operates in the software industry, providing solutions focused on content, collaboration, and process management. The company primarily serves government and regulated industries, offering products that enhance productivity and compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 41,154

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.72B

