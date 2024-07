Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has announced a new issuance of 15,000 ordinary fully paid shares, seeking quotation on the ASX under the security code OCL. The shares are slated for issue on July 10, 2024. This move by Objective Corporation signals a fresh round of capital raising activity in the financial markets.

