Objective Corporation Advances Share Buy-Back

Objective Corporation Limited (AU:OCL) has released an update.

Objective Corporation Limited has actively pursued its stock repurchase plan, buying back 1,730 shares the previous day, adding to a total of 132,986 shares repurchased to date. The ongoing buy-backs reflect the company’s commitment to manage its capital and potentially increase shareholder value. These transactions are part of a routine update provided to the market, as disclosed in their latest announcement.

