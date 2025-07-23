OBIC Business Consultants Reports Strong Q1 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from OBIC Business Consultants Co ( (JP:4733) ).

OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. reported a positive financial performance for the three months ended June 30, 2025, with net sales of 12,150 million yen, marking an 8.2% year-on-year increase. The company also saw growth in operating profit, ordinary profit, and overall profit, reflecting a stable financial position with a high equity-to-asset ratio of 78.2%. This financial stability and growth trajectory suggest a strong market position and potential positive implications for stakeholders.

More about OBIC Business Consultants Co

OBIC Business Consultants Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the business consulting industry. The company provides a range of consulting services, with a focus on leveraging Japanese GAAP standards to deliver financial insights and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 178,465

Current Market Cap: Yen633.5B

