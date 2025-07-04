Oberon AIM VCT plc Announces Change in Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Century AIM VCT 2 ( (GB:OVCT) ) has shared an announcement.

Oberon AIM VCT plc, a company involved in investments, has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure. Oberon Investments Limited has reduced its voting rights from 13.64% to 8.03% due to a disposal of shares, impacting the company’s control dynamics and potentially influencing its strategic decisions.

