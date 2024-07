New Century AIM VCT 2 (GB:NCA2) has released an update.

OBERON AIM VCT plc, previously known as NEW CENTURY AIM VCT 2 plc, has announced the approval of new Articles of Association by shareholders at their Annual General Meeting on 28 June 2024. The updated governance documents are now accessible on the company’s website. This change marks a significant corporate governance milestone for the investment company.

For further insights into GB:NCA2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.