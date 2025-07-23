Oatly Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results and Board Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 23, 2025, Oatly Group AB announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a 3.0% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, though constant currency revenue slightly decreased by 0.2%. The company is undergoing a strategic review of its Greater China business to enhance growth and value, while also adjusting its 2025 outlook due to slower-than-expected progress in North America and a challenging macro-environment in Greater China. Additionally, Oatly’s board saw changes with the resignation of directors Xin Wang and Lai Shu Tuen-Muk, and the appointment of Nan Li, Wenjie Ma, and Benjamin Black, reflecting strategic shifts influenced by major shareholders China Resources and Verlinvest.

Spark’s Take on OTLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, OTLY is a Neutral.

Oatly’s overall score is driven by improvements in operational efficiency and positive technical momentum. However, financial instability and valuation challenges weigh heavily. The earnings call provided a mixed outlook, reflecting both progress and ongoing regional challenges.

More about Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB is a leading company in the oat drink industry, known for being the world’s original and largest oat drink producer. The company focuses on providing plant-based dairy alternatives and operates in various international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 122,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $455.8M

