Oakley Capital Investments Cancels 100,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments ( (GB:OCI) ) has provided an announcement.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited has announced the purchase and cancellation of 100,000 ordinary shares at 521 pence each, reducing the total shares in issue to 171,686,749. This transaction impacts the company’s voting rights and may influence shareholder interests under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OCI) stock is a Buy with a £6.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oakley Capital Investments stock, see the GB:OCI Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OCI is a Outperform.

Oakley Capital Investments exhibits a solid overall score driven by a robust balance sheet and attractive valuation. However, income volatility and bearish technical indicators present challenges. Strategic share buybacks are a positive corporate event, indicating management’s confidence and providing support to the stock’s outlook.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) is a Specialist Fund Segment traded investment vehicle that aims to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital growth exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index. It achieves this by offering liquid access to private equity returns through investments in the Oakley Funds. Oakley Capital Limited, the investment adviser, is known for sourcing attractive growth assets using its sector expertise and entrepreneur network. The Oakley Funds focus on buy-out opportunities in industries with growth potential and include venture capital funds targeting entrepreneur-led, disruptive technology companies.

