Oakley Capital Investments Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Oakley Capital Investments ( (GB:OCI) ) has provided an update.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited has announced the purchase and cancellation of 150,000 ordinary shares at 535 pence per share, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 169,546,749. This transaction is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to maintaining a strong market position and adhering to regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:OCI) stock is a Buy with a £7.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Oakley Capital Investments stock, see the GB:OCI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:OCI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:OCI is a Outperform.

Oakley Capital Investments exhibits a solid overall score driven by a robust balance sheet and attractive valuation. However, income volatility and bearish technical indicators present challenges. Strategic share buybacks are a positive corporate event, indicating management’s confidence and providing support to the stock’s outlook.

More about Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (OCI) is a closed-ended investment fund trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth exceeding the FTSE All-Share Index by offering liquid access to private equity returns through investments in the Oakley Funds. These funds focus on buy-out opportunities in growth industries and include venture capital funds investing in entrepreneur-led, disruptive technology companies.

Average Trading Volume: 338,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

