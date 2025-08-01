Oak Woods Secures Latest Extension for Business Combination

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Class A ( (OAKU) ) just unveiled an update.

On March 20, 2025, Oak Woods Acquisitions Corporation’s shareholders voted to extend the deadline for completing its initial business combination until September 28, 2025. The company has utilized five of the six allowed one-month extensions, with the latest extension secured by a $172,500 deposit into the Trust Account as of July 28, 2025, extending the deadline to August 28, 2025.

More about Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation Class A

Average Trading Volume: 4,776

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $63.01M

Find detailed analytics on OAKU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue