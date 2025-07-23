NVE Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NVE ( (NVEC) ) has issued an update.

NVE Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders who are recorded as of August 4, 2025.

Spark’s Take on NVEC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVEC is a Outperform.

NVE Corporation demonstrates strong financial health and technical indicators, supported by a positive earnings call and corporate events. The main challenges are the yearly revenue decline and increased expenses, which slightly offset the stock’s otherwise favorable profile.

To see Spark’s full report on NVEC stock, click here.

More about NVE

Average Trading Volume: 63,992

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $387.5M

Learn more about NVEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue