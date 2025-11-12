NuVista Energy Reports Strong Q3 Results Amid Acquisition

Nuvista Energy Ltd. ( (NUVSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nuvista Energy Ltd. presented to its investors.

NuVista Energy Ltd. is a Canadian company operating in the oil and gas sector, focusing on the exploration and production of natural gas and condensate primarily in the Montney formation.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, NuVista Energy Ltd. highlighted a significant increase in production volumes, reaching over 100,000 Boe/d following the commissioning of the Pipestone Gas Plant. The company also reported strong financial performance with adjusted funds flow of $143.5 million for the quarter.

Key financial metrics from the report include a production composition of 31% condensate, 9% NGLs, and 60% natural gas. The company achieved a corporate netback of $23.07/Boe, marking a 27% increase from the previous year. Net earnings for the quarter were $36.5 million, while NuVista also invested $141.1 million in net capital expenditures, supporting the drilling and completion of multiple wells.

Additionally, NuVista announced a definitive arrangement agreement with Ovintiv Inc. to acquire all outstanding shares, valuing the company at approximately $3.8 billion. This transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Looking ahead, NuVista’s management remains optimistic about maintaining high production levels and further reducing net debt, with a focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth through the upcoming acquisition by Ovintiv.

