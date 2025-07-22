NutryFarm Expands into Technology Sector with New Subsidiaries and Strategic MOU

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NutryFarm International ( (SG:AZT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NutryFarm International Limited has incorporated two wholly-owned subsidiaries, AI Nova Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia and Xiongan AI Nova Technology Co. Ltd. in China, to support its expansion into the technology sector. The company has also extended a memorandum of understanding with IJM RE Sdn Bhd to explore establishing a green data center and AI computing services in Malaysia, highlighting its strategic focus on sustainable technology infrastructure.

NutryFarm International Limited, under judicial management, operates in the technology, media, and telecom sector. The company is focusing on investments in these industries, particularly in Malaysia and China, through its subsidiaries.

