Nutriband Advances with FDA on Fentanyl Patch

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nutriband ( (NTRB) ) has shared an update.

Nutriband Inc. announced the successful completion of a meeting with the US FDA regarding its AVERSA™ FENTANYL patch, an abuse-deterrent transdermal system. The meeting, held on September 18, 2025, provided Nutriband with feedback on its Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls plans, which will be integrated into their development program as they move towards an IND filing. The FDA’s guidance is crucial as Nutriband aims to address the significant issue of fentanyl patch abuse and potentially become the first to market an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch globally. The collaboration with Kindeva and the potential market impact, with projected US sales reaching $80 million to $200 million annually, underscore the strategic importance of this development.

The most recent analyst rating on (NTRB) stock is a Buy with a $15.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nutriband stock, see the NTRB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NTRB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NTRB is a Neutral.

Nutriband’s overall stock score is driven by a strong corporate event with positive market reception, offset by challenging financial performance and valuation issues. The technical analysis provides mixed signals, suggesting cautious optimism. The potential for shareholder value enhancement through recent corporate actions improves the score despite underlying financial weaknesses.

To see Spark’s full report on NTRB stock, click here.

More about Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of transdermal pharmaceutical products, focusing on an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating their AVERSA™ technology. This technology is designed to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

Average Trading Volume: 81,525

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $86.05M

See more insights into NTRB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue