NurExone Raises C$4M to Advance Drug Development

EnerSpar Corp. (TSE:NRX) has released an update.

NurExone Biologic Inc. has successfully raised approximately C$4 million by exercising a combination of accelerated and non-accelerated warrants, with the funds slated to enhance the company’s development and commercial efforts, particularly for its ExoPTEN drug aimed at aiding patients with acute spinal cord injuries. The company, which specializes in exosome-based therapies for Central Nervous System injuries, highlighted the unwavering support of their investors and the progress towards innovative nerve regeneration solutions. This financial milestone is expected to strengthen NurExone’s pursuit of noninvasive targeted drug delivery technologies.

