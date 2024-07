Nuix Ltd. (AU:NXL) has released an update.

Nuix Limited has announced a new issuance of 42,017 ordinary fully paid shares, under the ASX security code NXL, to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of July 1, 2024. This move indicates a potential expansion or fundraising effort by the entity, which could be of interest to investors seeking growth opportunities.

For further insights into AU:NXL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.