NuGen Secures Lucrative InsuJet Order for International Launch

NuGen Medical Devices Inc. has secured an initial purchase order from Sol-Millennium for 3,832 InsuJet™ needle-free injectors, targeting pharmacy launches in Canada and Switzerland. This deal, valued at $801,000, significantly outpaces NuGen’s full-year revenue for 2023 and marks a key step in the company’s growth within its major markets. The delivery of these devices, which is set to begin in August 2024, will also bolster NuGen’s gross margin by $448,000.

