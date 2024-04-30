NuEnergy’s Quarterly Cash Flow Highlights

NuEnergy Gas Limited (AU:NGY) has released an update.

NuEnergy Gas Limited reported a quarterly cash flow with a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, reflecting operational expenditures and capital investments in exploration and evaluation offset by proceeds from the disposal of investments. The company experienced administrative costs and invested heavily in exploration activities, leading to a net decrease in operating cash flows, while financing activities remained muted with minor transaction costs.

