Nucleus Software Releases Financial Results for September 2025

Nucleus Software Exports Limited ( (IN:NUCLEUS) ) has issued an update.

Nucleus Software Exports Limited has announced the publication of their financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025. This announcement, made in compliance with SEBI regulations, highlights the company’s transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed. The results are available on the company’s website and major stock exchanges, reflecting Nucleus Software’s ongoing efforts to maintain its industry position and provide stakeholders with timely financial information.

