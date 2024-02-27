Nuclear Fuels Inc. Reports Promising Uranium Finds

Uravan Minerals (TSE:NF) has released an update.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. has reported promising results from its 2023 drilling program at the Kaycee Uranium Project in Wyoming, with significant uranium finds at both the Saddle and Spur Zones. The company is planning an extensive drill program for 2024 after intersecting notable mineralization, including results exceeding the Grade Thickness threshold for potential wellfield inclusion. With a healthy funding status, Nuclear Fuels is set to further explore and develop its uranium projects along the extensive roll fronts identified in the region.

