Nuburu Secures New Convertible Promissory Note

On July 16, 2025, Nuburu, Inc. issued a $150,000 unsecured convertible note to Indigo Capital LP, which bears no interest unless in default and matures on July 15, 2026. Additionally, on July 21, 2025, Nuburu entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC, issuing a $172,700 convertible promissory note with a 10% interest rate, maturing on April 30, 2026. These transactions are structured to limit Indigo and Diagonal’s holdings to 9.9% and 4.99% of Nuburu’s common stock, respectively, and are subordinate to the Series A Preferred Stock in terms of dividend and liquidation rights.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BURU is a Underperform.

Nuburu’s overall stock score reflects significant financial instability, with weak income and cash flow performance, a concerning balance sheet, and poor technical indicators. However, the recent strategic partnership with HUMBL offers a potential growth avenue, partially offsetting negative financial metrics.

Average Trading Volume: 24,337,070

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $22.1M

