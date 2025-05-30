Nu Skin Approves 2024 Incentive Plan at Annual Meeting

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Nu Skin ( (NUS) ) has provided an update.

On May 29, 2025, Nu Skin Enterprises held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders, where the stockholders approved the Amended and Restated 2024 Omnibus Incentive Plan. This plan increases the share authorization by 790,000 shares, clarifies the vesting of performance cash awards, and extends the termination date to May 29, 2035. Additionally, the meeting saw the election of nine directors, advisory approval of executive compensation, and the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2025. These decisions are expected to impact Nu Skin’s operational strategies and governance structure positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (NUS) stock is a Hold with a $7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nu Skin stock, see the NUS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NUS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NUS is a Neutral.

Nu Skin’s stock score is moderate, reflecting financial challenges but also some positive momentum and strategic initiatives. Key strengths include improved operational margins and debt reduction, while risks involve declining profitability and regional market challenges. The technical outlook is positive, but valuation concerns due to negative earnings weigh on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on NUS stock, click here.

More about Nu Skin

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. operates in the personal care and wellness industry, offering a range of skincare products and nutritional supplements. The company focuses on innovative beauty and wellness solutions, targeting global markets with its diverse product portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 649,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $415.1M

Learn more about NUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.