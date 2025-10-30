Nu E Power Corp. Completes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NU E Power Corp. ( (TSE:NUE) ) has shared an announcement.

Nu E Power Corp. announced the closing of the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising an additional $150,000 through the issuance of 1,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, with the proceeds intended for general working capital purposes. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position as it continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy projects in North America.

Nu E Power Corp. is a green energy company focused on developing, constructing, and operating clean and renewable energy infrastructure across North America. The company has a partnership with Low Carbon Canada Solar Limited to facilitate non-dilutive investment with the goal of developing up to 2GW of renewable energy projects in Canada by 2030.

