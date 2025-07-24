NTT DC REIT Stabilisation Action Announced

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NTT DC REIT ( (SG:NTDU) ) has issued an update.

NTT DC REIT, a real estate investment trust, is involved in the offering of units on the Singapore Exchange. Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., acting as the stabilising manager, announced the purchase of 10 million units in the open market at a price range of 0.950 to 0.970. This stabilisation action is part of the company’s strategy to support the offering and maintain market stability, potentially impacting investor confidence and market perception positively.

