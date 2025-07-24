NTT DC REIT Concludes Price Stabilization for Unit Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NTT DC REIT ( (SG:NTDU) ) has provided an update.

NTT DC REIT, a real estate investment trust, has announced the cessation of its price stabilization actions related to its recent offering of units. Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., acting as the stabilizing manager, purchased a total of 51,474,000 units to cover the over-allotment, resulting in the decision not to exercise the over-allotment option. This move signifies the completion of the stabilization process and may impact the trading dynamics of NTT DC REIT’s units in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 35,148,887

