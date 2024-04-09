NT Minerals Set for Major 2024 Drilling Campaign

Redbank Copper Ltd. (AU:NTM) has released an update.

NT Minerals Limited gears up for an ambitious 2024 Field Season with plans to launch a 4,500-meter Reverse Circulation drilling program focused on expanding their copper resources. The drilling will target new areas around the Bluff Breccia Pipe Resource, which holds a significant portion of the Redbank Project’s metal content, based on extensive historical data review and recent geochemical and geophysical studies.

