NT Minerals Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Results

Redbank Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NTM) ) has provided an update.

NT Minerals Limited, a mining exploration entity, reported its quarterly cash flow results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The company experienced a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $84,000, primarily due to staff and administrative costs. However, it achieved a positive cash flow from investing activities, with proceeds from the disposal of tenements contributing $100,000. Financing activities also added $16,000 to the cash flow, supported by proceeds from borrowings. Overall, the company saw a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the period.

More about Redbank Copper Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$2.42M

