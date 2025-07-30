NT Minerals Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Redbank Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NTM) ) has provided an update.
NT Minerals Limited, a mining exploration entity, reported its quarterly cash flow results for the period ending June 30, 2025. The company experienced a net cash outflow from operating activities amounting to $84,000, primarily due to staff and administrative costs. However, it achieved a positive cash flow from investing activities, with proceeds from the disposal of tenements contributing $100,000. Financing activities also added $16,000 to the cash flow, supported by proceeds from borrowings. Overall, the company saw a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the period.
More about Redbank Copper Ltd.
Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold
Current Market Cap: A$2.42M
For a thorough assessment of NTM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.