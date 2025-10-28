NT Minerals Limited Announces Digital-First Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Redbank Copper Ltd. ( (AU:NTM) ) has issued an update.

NT Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled for November 27, 2025, at their office in Jolimont, WA. The company will not send physical copies of the Notice of Meeting, but it is available online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, even if they cannot attend in person, by submitting proxy forms by November 25, 2025. This approach reflects a shift towards digital communication, aiming to streamline shareholder engagement and ensure efficient distribution of meeting materials.

Redbank Copper Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$2.42M

