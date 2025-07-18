NS Tool Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NS Tool Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6157) ) has issued an update.

NS Tool Co., Ltd. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation, a decision made during its Board of Directors meeting on June 24, 2025. This move involves the disposal of 57,800 common shares at a price of 683 yen per share, amounting to a total of 39,477,400 yen. The shares are allocated to directors and executive officers, which may impact the company’s governance and align the interests of its leadership with shareholder value.

NS Tool Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing precision cutting tools. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its high-quality products that cater to various industrial needs.

