NS Solutions Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Executive Compensation

NS Solutions ( (JP:2327) ) has provided an announcement.

NS Solutions Corporation has completed the disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation for its directors and executive officers. This strategic move, approved by the board in June, involved the disposal of 7,198 shares at a total value of 29,720,542 yen, potentially impacting the company’s financial structure and aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2327) stock is a Buy with a Yen4000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NS Solutions stock, see the JP:2327 Stock Forecast page.

More about NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in system integration, software development, and IT infrastructure management, catering to a diverse range of industries.

Average Trading Volume: 338,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen700B

