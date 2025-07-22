NRW Holdings Ceases Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NRW Holdings Limited ( (AU:NWH) ) has issued an update.

NRW Holdings Limited has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in a company, as indicated in a notice dated 18/07/2025. This change in holding status may impact the company’s voting securities and its association with other entities, such as Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, which were previously linked to its substantial holding.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWH) stock is a Buy with a A$3.82 price target.

More about NRW Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,127,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.45B



