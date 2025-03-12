Noxopharm Partners with Doherty Clinical Trials for HERACLES Trial

Noxopharm Ltd. ( (AU:NOX) ) has shared an announcement.

Noxopharm Limited has announced a partnership with Doherty Clinical Trials to conduct the HERACLES clinical trial in Melbourne. This collaboration will leverage the expertise of Doherty Clinical Trials, renowned for its experience in early phase studies and immunology, to advance Noxopharm’s innovative SOF-SKN™ drug for lupus. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Noxopharm’s position in the biotech industry by showcasing its commitment to addressing unmet medical needs and enhancing its drug development pipeline.

Noxopharm Limited is an innovative Australian biotech company focused on discovering and developing novel treatments for cancer and inflammation. The company is known for its pioneering technology to enhance mRNA vaccines and operates through two main technology platforms: Chroma™ for oncology and Sofra™ for inflammation, autoimmunity, and mRNA vaccine enhancement. Noxopharm also holds a significant shareholding in Nyrada Inc, a company specializing in novel small molecule therapies.

