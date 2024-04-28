Noxopharm Bolsters Biotech Influence Globally

Noxopharm Ltd. (AU:NOX) has released an update.

Australian pharmaceutical firm Noxopharm Limited has extended its strategic partnership with Hudson Institute to bolster its Sofra™ platform, focusing on the progression of its skin medication SOF-SKN for autoimmune diseases. The company has been actively promoting its portfolio internationally, securing several trade program applications and a $100,000 grant for a novel drug. These efforts are aimed at enhancing Noxopharm’s influence in the biotech sector and showcasing its promising technologies to global markets.

