NowVertical Deepens AI Partnership with Google, Secures New Client Wins

NowVertical Group Inc ( (TSE:NOW) ) has provided an update.

NowVertical Group Inc. has been awarded the Google Cloud Generative AI Specialization, enhancing its global partnership with Google and positioning it among a select group of partners certified to deliver advanced AI transformation on Google Cloud. This achievement, along with existing specializations in Data & Analytics and Machine Learning, underscores NowVertical’s expertise in AI solutions and its role as a strategic partner for Google. The partnership has led to significant business growth, with 12 new client projects in H1 2025 and management of 20 enterprise accounts. NowVertical’s recent client win in EMEA for a Google Cloud-based data modernization program highlights the strength of its collaboration with Google and its ability to deliver high-impact transformation for enterprise clients. The company aims to continue expanding its partnership with Google to drive sustainable revenue growth and enter new industries.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NOW) stock is a Sell with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NowVertical Group Inc stock, see the TSE:NOW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NOW is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and high leverage, coupled with weak technical indicators and poor valuation metrics. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events further limits positive influences on the score.

More about NowVertical Group Inc

NowVertical is a global data and analytics company that helps clients transform data into tangible business value using AI. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to enable clients to harness the full potential of their data, driving measurable outcomes and accelerating return on investment. Enterprises use NowVertical’s AI-infused technologies to optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data. The company is expanding both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

