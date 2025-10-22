NowVertical Achieves Record Growth with UK Strategic Account

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NowVertical Group Inc ( (TSE:NOW) ) has issued an announcement.

NowVertical Group Inc. announced a significant achievement with its Strategic Account Program, securing over $1 million in contracted revenue from a UK-based account within six months. This marks the fastest scale-up of any account since the program’s inception. The UK account is engaged in a data modernization initiative, enhancing decision-making capabilities for its senior leadership. NowVertical’s program has demonstrated strong performance, generating $37.3 million in revenue over 18 months and significantly increasing the number of accounts delivering over $1 million in revenue. The company continues to differentiate itself in the competitive market by specializing in customer, operational, and finance data, and focusing on outcome-based delivery.

More about NowVertical Group Inc

NowVertical Group Inc. is a global data and analytics company that assists clients in transforming data into tangible business value using AI. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions and services to help enterprises optimize decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and unlock long-term value from their data. NowVertical is expanding both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

