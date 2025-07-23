Novozymes’ Enzyme Toothpaste Study: A Potential Game Changer in Oral Health

Novozymes A/S (($DK:NZYM.B)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Novozymes A/S recently completed a clinical study titled A Randomized Clinical Trial to Determine the Effect of a Toothpaste Containing Enzymes Blend of Alpha-Amylase and Gluco-Amylase on Dental Biofilm Plaque Accumulation in Healthy Adults Over a 28-Day Period of Product Use. The study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of an enzyme-containing toothpaste, Biofresh Clean, in reducing dental plaque and gingivitis compared to a placebo.

The intervention tested was Biofresh Clean toothpaste, which contains a blend of alpha-amylase and gluco-amylase enzymes. This product is intended to improve oral health outcomes by reducing plaque and gingivitis.

The study was designed as a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involved healthy adults aged 18-65, using a quadruple masking approach to ensure unbiased results. The primary purpose was prevention of dental plaque accumulation.

The study began on October 30, 2023, and was completed with the last update submitted on July 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the timeline for data collection and analysis, impacting the release of study findings.

This update could positively influence Novozymes’ stock performance by showcasing their innovation in oral health products. It may also affect investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate significant benefits over competitors’ offerings in the oral care industry.

The study is completed, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

