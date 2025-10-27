NovoCure’s LUNAR-2 Study: A New Horizon in Lung Cancer Treatment

NovoCure Ltd. ((NVCR)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

The LUNAR-2 study by NovoCure Ltd. aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) when used alongside pembrolizumab and platinum-based chemotherapy in treating metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The study’s primary objectives are to assess overall survival and progression-free survival, with secondary goals focusing on outcomes related to specific lung cancer subtypes.

The intervention being tested involves the use of the NovoTTF-200T device, which delivers TTFields to disrupt cancer cell division, combined with pembrolizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor, and platinum-based chemotherapy, a standard treatment for NSCLC.

This Phase 3 study employs a randomized, parallel assignment design with no masking, aimed at treatment. Participants are allocated to either an experimental group receiving all three interventions or an active comparator group receiving only pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

The study began on December 29, 2023, with a primary completion date yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on September 30, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

This update could influence NovoCure’s stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance the company’s market position in cancer treatment. Investors should watch for developments, especially in relation to competitors in the oncology sector.

The LUNAR-2 study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

