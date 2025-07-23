Novo Nordisk’s CagriSema Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Kidney Disease Treatment

Novo Nordisk ((DE:NOVA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

In a recent clinical study update, Novo Nordisk is investigating the potential of CagriSema to reduce kidney damage in individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), type 2 diabetes (T2D), and obesity. Officially titled ‘Efficacy and Safety of Co-administered Cagrilintide and Semaglutide (CagriSema 2.4 mg/2.4 mg) Once Weekly Versus Semaglutide 2.4 mg, Cagrilintide 2.4 mg and Placebo,’ the study aims to compare the effectiveness of CagriSema against semaglutide, cagrilintide, and a placebo, highlighting its significance in addressing comorbid conditions.

The study tests CagriSema, a combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide, administered subcutaneously once a week. This investigational drug is designed to potentially lower kidney damage in the target population.

Designed as a Phase 2 interventional trial, the study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the safety and efficacy of the interventions.

The study began on April 1, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on July 22, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

This study could significantly impact Novo Nordisk’s stock performance and investor sentiment, given the potential breakthrough in treating CKD and T2D. The pharmaceutical industry is keenly observing these developments, as successful outcomes could shift market dynamics and enhance Novo Nordisk’s competitive edge.

The study is currently active but not recruiting, with further updates available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

