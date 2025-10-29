Novartis AG Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Novartis AG ( (NVS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Novartis AG presented to its investors.

Novartis AG, a leading global healthcare company, specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of innovative medicines across key therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Novartis AG reported a robust financial performance with significant growth in net sales and net income, driven by strong demand for key products and strategic investments in research and development.

The company achieved net sales of USD 13.9 billion, an 8% increase from the previous year, with notable contributions from products like Kisqali, Kesimpta, and Pluvicto. Operating income rose by 24% to USD 4.5 billion, reflecting higher sales and reduced impairments. Despite increased R&D expenses, the net income surged by 23% to USD 3.9 billion, with earnings per share up by 29%.

Looking forward, Novartis remains focused on accelerating growth through high-value medicines and operational excellence, while continuing to invest in emerging technology platforms and expanding its presence in key markets such as the US, China, Germany, and Japan. The company is poised for sustained growth with a strong pipeline and strategic focus on innovation.

Overall, Novartis AG’s financial results demonstrate its resilience and ability to deliver strong shareholder returns, positioning the company well for future growth in the competitive pharmaceutical industry.

