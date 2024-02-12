Nova Vision Corp Secures Capital with Promissory Note Issuance

Nova Vision Corp (NOVV) has released an update.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. has bolstered its working capital by issuing a $48,750 unsecured promissory note to its IPO sponsor, Nova Pulsar Holdings Limited. This note is interest-free and is due to mature upon the completion of a company business combination. Additionally, the note offers the option for the holder to convert it into company units at a set price of $10.00 each, mirroring those offered during the initial public offering.

