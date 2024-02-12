Nova Vision Corp Extends Merger Deadline with Strategic Note

Nova Vision Corp (NOVV) has released an update.

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. has secured an extension for its deadline to complete a business combination by issuing a non-interest-bearing promissory note for $69,763.37 to its sponsor, Nova Pulsar Holdings Limited. This amount was added to the company’s trust account, with the option for the sponsor to convert the note into company units at $10 each. This move pushes the business combination deadline to March 10, 2024, signaling a strategic effort by the company to ensure more time for a successful merger or acquisition.

For further insights into NOVV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.