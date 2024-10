Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced a new proposal to issue 516,250 ordinary fully paid securities, under the ASX security code NVA, with a proposed issue date of 12th February 2024. This move, awaiting approval from the ASX for quotation, is a strategic effort to raise capital through a placement or similar type of issue.

